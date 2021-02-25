Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Anthony Heraghty Acquires 22,084 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Anthony Heraghty acquired 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.02 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of A$265,538.02 ($189,670.01).

Anthony Heraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anthony Heraghty 190,583 shares of Super Retail Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$6.77.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.