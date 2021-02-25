SuperCoin (SUPER) Market Cap Hits $458,608.80

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 232.2% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $458,608.80 and $1,668.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,103,186 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

