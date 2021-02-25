SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 3.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 1,346,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,607,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

