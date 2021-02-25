SuperFarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.50 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $128.97 million and $18.50 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded flat against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

