Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

