Suretly Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,074.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $36,001.43 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.