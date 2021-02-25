Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 7.2%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 1,309,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,286,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035 over the last ninety days. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.