Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 259,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 59,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

There is no company description available for Surgutneftegaz PAO.

