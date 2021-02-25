Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Sells $75,867.96 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SRDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,662. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.91 million, a P/E ratio of 646.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

