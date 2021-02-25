sUSD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.36 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00702535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.