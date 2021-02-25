Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
SZKMY stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.10. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.41.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
