Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SZKMY stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.10. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

