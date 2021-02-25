SVB Leerink Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

