SVB Leerink Comments on Epizyme, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

EPZM stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

