SVB Leerink Cuts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $43.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight ” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 801,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,845. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $980.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

