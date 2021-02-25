SVB Leerink Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $213.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. 989,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

