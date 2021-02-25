SVB Leerink Raises Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $65.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.55% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 56,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,843. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,539 shares of company stock worth $34,148,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

