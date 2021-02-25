SVB Leerink Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 426,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,945,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vericel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vericel by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

