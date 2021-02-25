SVB Leerink Trims Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price to $53.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.