Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

