Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $28,415.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

