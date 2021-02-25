Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Cap of $210.03 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $210.03 million and $389.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00727282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00037489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

