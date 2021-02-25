Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,600 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.23.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

