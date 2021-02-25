Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $547,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,056,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,466,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,319,586 shares of company stock worth $84,657,999. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

