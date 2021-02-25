Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 198,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

