Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of TWST opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

