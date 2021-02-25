Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Premier worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

