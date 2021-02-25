Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Digital Turbine worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.