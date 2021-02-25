Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of EDIT opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

