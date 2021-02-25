Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

