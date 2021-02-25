Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

