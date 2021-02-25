Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Kodiak Sciences worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

