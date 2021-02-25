Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iQIYI worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

