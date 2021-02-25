Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 887,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 139,080 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,807,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

