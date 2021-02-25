Swiss National Bank Invests $9.54 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

