Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of FTI Consulting worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $109.95 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.