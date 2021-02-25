Swiss National Bank Sells 2,205 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

