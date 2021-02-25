Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

