Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.93 ($128.16).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €98.96 ($116.42) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.34.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

