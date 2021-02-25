Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.17. Synacor shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 541,817 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $86.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

