SYNC Network Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $247,405.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00471498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032930 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.29 or 0.02977168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,724,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,452,687 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

SYNC Network Token Trading

