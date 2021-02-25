Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.77

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 31265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.