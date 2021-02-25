Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.