Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 191,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 28.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,350. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.