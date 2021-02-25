Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,313,515 shares of company stock worth $204,210,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

