SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.75

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

