Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Down 6.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $242.42 and last traded at $244.09. Approximately 1,872,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 805,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.68.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
