Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Down 6.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $242.42 and last traded at $244.09. Approximately 1,872,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 805,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

