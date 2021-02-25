Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $480.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.60 million to $489.80 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $477.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.