Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 7.1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 12,793,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,889,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 377,997 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.