Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.
Sysco has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,161.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,080 shares of company stock worth $48,385,744. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
