Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,161.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,080 shares of company stock worth $48,385,744. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

