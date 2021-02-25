Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Systemax has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,265,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

