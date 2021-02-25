Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Systemax has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Systemax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.
In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,265,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.